  • Harmanpreet Kaur To Get One Match Ban By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct? Check Details

Harmanpreet Kaur To Get One Match Ban By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct? Check Details

If in the next 12 months, one more demerit point is added to her name, the Indian captain could face a ban of one Test match or two white-ball games.

Published: July 23, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by utkarsh.rathour

Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur posing with the trophy as three match series end on 1-1. (Pic: BCB)

New Delhi: Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to face a heavy penalty for her outburst in the third and final ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday. As per reports, Harmanpreet is set to be fined 75 per cent of her match fees for hitting the stumps with her bat in an awful manner, as she was not happy with the on-field decision of LBW given to her.

During the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper blasted out publicly on the umpiring level in the series and said that she was not happy with the umpires. As per a Cricbuzz report, it was a level two offence committed by Harmanpreet and along with a fine, she will also receive three demerit points.

“For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 per cent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 per cent of her match fee,” the match official was quoted as saying in the report.

If in the next 12 months, one more demerit point is added to her name, the Indian captain could face a ban of one Test match or two white-ball games. After she was given out, Harmanpreet smashed the stumps in anger before getting involved in a heated argument with the umpire (Tanvir Ahmed) while walking off the field.

She also criticised the umpiring level at the post-match presentation for which she is likely to receive one demerit point with two already being there for the on-field incident.


“A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we’ll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we’ll have to prepare ourselves,” Harmanpreet had said.

