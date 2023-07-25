Home

Harmanpreet Kaur To Miss Two Asian Games Encounters After India Captain Gets ICC Suspension

Harmanpreet Kaur's suspension comes following her actions and behaviour during India's third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday in Dhaka.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for one Test or t20 ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the next two matches after the world body found out that she breached Code of Conduct on two separate occasions during her outburst after the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka that took place on Saturday.

It all started when Harmanpreet shattered the stumps in anger after being given out LBW off a Nahida Akter delivery in the 34th over of the Indian innings. DRS was not in use in the ODI series. However, television replays showed that the ball, after hitting her bat, went to the slip fielder. While she was walking off the ground she also threw some words to the umpires.

Well, that wasn’t all. During the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian captain publicly criticised the umpires and also mocked the officials during the team photo session at the end of the series. Harmanpreet called the umpires to join the Bangladesh team for the photo indicating that the match officials played for the home side.

“Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision’, an ICC statement read.

“Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to ‘public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’ when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

“A Level 2 breach typically carries a penalty ranging from 50 to 100 percent of the player’s match fee, and three or four demerit points, while a Level 1 breach entails a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.”

“In Kaur’s instance, the accumulation of four demerit points converted to two suspension points, leading to her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the team” the statement added.

Harmanpreet admitted to all the offences and agreed to the sanctions that were imposed by the Akhtar Ahmed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly.

The suspension means Harmanpreet will miss India’s opening two games in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou that is to be played in China in September-October. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to lead the side in the first two games in Harmanpreet’s absence.

The women’s cricket event at the Asian Games begins on September 19 and the Indian team based on the rankings, have already qualified for the quarterfinals directly. That means, Harmanpreet will be missing the quarterfinal and the semifinal (provided they advance) matches.

India’s quarterfinal game is to be played on September 22 and if they win the Women in Blue will be on September 25.

