Harmanpreet To Play For Trent Rockets, Mandhana Retained By Southern Brave In The Hundred

Harmanpreet Kaur To Play For Trent Rockets, Smriti Mandhana Retained By Southern Brave In The Hundred
Among big names among men, Pakistanis Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were picked up by Welsh Fire, Pakistan captain Babar Azam went unsold.
London: India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year’s The Hundred cricket tournament.
Also Read:
- WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Thrash Mumbai Indians By Nine Wickets To Go Atop The Table
- Highlights MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians By 5 Wickets
- Virat Kohli Motivates Smriti Mandhana Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team Ahead of Maiden Win Against UP Warriors | VIDEO
While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave.
You may like to read
A total of 64 positions — men and women — were filled up in Thursday’s The Hundred Draft.
The women’s draft was held for the first time.
Among big names among men, Pakistanis Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were picked up by Welsh Fire, Pakistan captain Babar Azam went unsold.
Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult also were unsold.
The 2023 edition of The Hundred will begin on August 1, with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave in the men’s and women’s competition respectively.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.