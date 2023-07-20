Home

Harmanpreet Kaur TROLLS Presenter For Mistankingly Calling Her Jemimah Rodrigues After Ind-W Beat Ban-W | WATCH

The presenter mistakingly referred to Harmanpreet Kaur as 'Jemimah Rodrigues' while inviting the India captain for a chat.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Dhaka: It was a day to remember for the Indian women’s cricket team as they went on to beat their Bangladeshi counterparts by 109 runs on Wednesday in Dhaka. Star Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat as she hit a brilliant 86 off 78 balls to help the side post a decent 228 in 50 overs. After her brilliant show with the bat, she turned up among the wickets with the ball as well picking up four crucial wickets. Jemimah’s allround show may have won India the game and her the player of the match award, but it was the presenter who hogged the limelight. The presenter mistakingly referred to Harmanpreet Kaur as ‘Jemimah Rodrigues’ while inviting the India captain for a chat.

“Thank you Jemimah,” said the presenter, causing the Indian captain to correct him with just two words – “Harmanpreet Kaur.”

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

