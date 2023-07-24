Home

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Behaviour Against Bangladesh Women’s Team Was Pathetic: Madan Lal

Harmanpreet Kaur is facing backlash for her behaviour against Bangladesh women in the third and final ODI on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur has made the headlines for her behaviour against Bangladesh in third ODI. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Madan Lal slammed Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour against Bangladesh women in the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Saturday. The India women’s captain first hit the stumps in anger in protest against poor umpiring before criticising the umpires during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet’s actions didn’t stop there. During the end of the series photo session, the Indian captain called on the umpires to join the Bangladesh team, indicating that the officials played a part in the outcome of the final ODI. The series ended in 1-1 draw with the last match ending in a tie.

Notably, Harmanpreet’s behaviour didn’t go well with a lot of former cricketers facing a backlash from them. The 72-year-old stated that no player is bigger than the game and her behaviour was extremely shocking.

Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) July 23, 2023

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” Lal tweeted.

