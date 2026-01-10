Home

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaurs MI vs Jemimah Rodrigues DC WPL 2026 match no.3 LIVE streaming details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch MI-W vs DC-W clash in India online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI vs Jemimah Rodrigues DC WPL 2026 match no.3 LIVE streaming details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch MI-W vs DC-W clash in India online and on TV

MI-W vs DC-W: All you need to know about the streaming details for WPL 2026 match no.3 between Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians vs Jemimah Rodrigues's Delhi Capitals.

MI-W vs DC-W live streaming details

New Delhi: After suffering a three-wicket loss to Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2026 opener, defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back quickly against Delhi Capitals the following day.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 on Saturday, January 10. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Live streaming and TV details for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026

Fans can watch the game live on Star Sports, while JioHotstar will provide the live stream of match no. 3 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King (replacement for Annabel Sutherland)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.