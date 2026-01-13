Home

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaurs MI Women vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.6 LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Telecast date, when and where to watch MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 match no 6 in India online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI Women vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.6 LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Telecast date, when and where to watch MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 match no 6 in India online and on TV

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 match no 6 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur's MI will look to carry their winning run as they take on Ashleigh Gardne-led GG at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's MI Women vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.6 LIVE streaming Details

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians is all set to face Gujarat Giants in their next Women’s Premier League 2026 match in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13. MI will aim to carry their comeback victory over Delhi Capitals as they take on Ashleigh Gardner’s Giants.

MI made a strong comeback from their narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL opener, defeating the Capitals by a convincing 50-run margin the following day. Harmanpreet Kaur played an impactful knock of 74 runs, while all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt added 70 runs and took 2 wickets for 29 runs. Bowlers Nicola Carey (3/37) and Amelia Kerr (3/24) also delivered key performances.

Gujarat Giants have started the tournament on an impressive note, winning their first two matches against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. In a thrilling encounter with Delhi, they held their nerve to win by 4 runs. Sophie Devine was the standout for the Giants, as played an explosive knock of 95 off 42 balls and taking 2 wickets for 21 runs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When And Where Will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match take place?

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to lock horns in WPL 2026 clash in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13, with match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will air the MI-W vs GG-W match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants clash will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match live?

Fans can catch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants game on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When will the toss for the MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Complete squad of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.