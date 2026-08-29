Harmanpreet’s late goal not enough as Belgium beat India in shoot-out

India fought back from behind with Harmanpreet Singh's late goal, but Belgium won the shoot out to finish India's Hockey World Cup campaign in eighth place. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Harmanpreet Singh’s late goal, Belgium win shoot-out

The Indian men’s hockey team finished eighth at the FIH World Cup after a hard-fought loss to co-hosts Belgium on Friday. The match ended 3-3 in normal time, and then Belgium won the shoot-out 4-3.

India fight back through Abhishek and Harmanpreet, but Belgium win the shoot-out

It was an exciting game from start to finish. Abhishek scored the first goal for India. Later, captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two more goals to make it 3-3. For Belgium, Roman Duvekot, Hugo Labouchere and Nicolas de Kerpel each found the net.

When the shoot-out began, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek all scored for India. But Belgium were better in the penalty competition and took the win. India could not get the victory they hoped for and ended their World Cup campaign in eighth place.

India started the match like a storm. Abhishek scored a brilliant goal in just the first six minutes and put India in front. The whole team looked full of energy and ready to dominate.

But Belgium hit back like lightning. In only one minute they scored two goals and suddenly took the lead. The game turned upside down in a flash.

Harmanpreet Singh then scored a big goal in the 31st minute and made the score equal again. Still, Belgium did not stop. De Kerpel scored early in the fourth quarter and put Belgium ahead once more.

India never gave up. In the very last seconds of the match, Harmanpreet scored an amazing goal that made it 3-3. The crowd went wild as the game went into a shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Belgium kept their cool and won. India fought with all their heart but finished the World Cup in eighth place.