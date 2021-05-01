Harpreet Brar is all of 25, but he has already started impressing. At least, he impressed the person who matters in Indian cricket. Brar picked up the wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli as his first IPL wicket. What must have made the wicket even more special for Brar was that he had just been hit for a boundary and was under a little pressure. Brar stuck to his game and clean bowled a set Kohli for 35. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Harpreet Brar After Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO

After the game, he expressed his joy in picking the wicket of Kohli. He said it was 'special' for him and hoped people back in Moga, his hometown, would be proud of him.

"I hail from Moga district. I am sure the people back home would be proud and happy. I wasn't overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji's wicket and that was very special," he said at the presentation.

Harpreet also came good with the bat when the team needed him the most. With PBKS reeling at 118 for five in the 15th over, he joined PBKS captain KL Rahul. The two then stitched a crucial 61-run stand to help Punjab post a challenging 179 for five.

Brar also revealed how Rahul guided him while batting.

“When I came out to bat, I had the time to wait for a couple of overs. Rahul bhai was also talking to me about the conditions and about the shots I could play,” man of the match Brar further added.

With the win, Punjab Kings jumped to the fifth spot with six points at the NRR of -0.264. While Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to keep their third spot but their NRR (-0.171) suffered a huge hit.