Harry Brook Could be Next Virat Kohli, Babar Azam – Ex-Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are arguably the best batters of the generation, if not the best. Comparisons between the two cricketers are quite common. While the two keep setting the benchmark high, England’s Harry Brook has been impressive lately and quickly climbing the ladder in international cricketer. Impressed with Brook’s talent, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has now made a huge statement. Latif reckons Brook could be the next Kohli or Babar.

“If you look at Brook’s performance then in the last couple of innings he was just outstanding. He just doesn’t stop. He also became one of the most expensive overseas players in IPL auction. Brook is now one of the best players in the world at the moment, among the current crop of players. He could be the next Babar Azam or Virat Kohli,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Brook has also received praise from English captain Ben Stokes, who recently compared the former with Kohli after the Pakistan series.

“He’s one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It’s a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back onto opposition is exactly what we’re about,” Stokes had told Sky Sports after the Pakistan series.

Brook would be seen in the upcoming season of the IPL. He was lapped up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Ras 13.35 Cr.