Harry Brook power England into T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal, Pakistan close to elimination

England secured a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Group 2 Super 8 clash, which also booked their spot in the semi-final

Harry Brook guides England to secure two-wicket win over Pakistan (Source: IANS)

England were two wicket down when skipper Harry Brook walked out to bat, it seemed that Pakistan was on the verge to secure their first win in the Super 8 stage, but Brook had other plans

Brook played a captain’s knock, scoring 51-ball 100 to seal their semifinal Berth with thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan at the Pallekele International cricket Stadium.

England sealed their place in semifinal

This victory not only marked England’s second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage but also clinched their spot as the first team to guarantee a place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a challenging total of 164 for 9 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock by opener Sahibzada Farhan, who provided a solid foundation with a fluent 63 off 45 balls, showcasing his elegant strokeplay and composure under pressure.

Both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman contributed 25 runs, but the innings never truly exploded due to disciplined bowling form England. Liam Dawson troubled Pakistan with his impressive spell, as he picked 3 for 24, while Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict Pakistan from reaching a bigger total.

Harry Brook anchored the innings with an impressive ton

In reply, England faced early setback but skipper Brook anchored the innings. The skipper walked in at number three and played with exceptional authority, accelerating throughout his innings. He reached his fifty off just 28 balls and went on to bring up a magnificent century off 51 deliveries, which featured 10 fours and four towering sixes.

His aggressive yet calculated approach kept England ahead of the required rate despite the wickets kept falling around him. Will Jacks offered valuable support with a quickfire 28, forming a key partnership with Brook that steadied the chase.

Pakistan’s bowlers led by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s impressive 4 for 30 and Usman Tariq’s 2 for 31 – Brook’s masterclass proved decisive. England eventually crossed the line at 166 for 8 in 19.1 overs, winning with five balls to spare.

Pakistan’s semifinal hopes look slim

The win propelled England to the top of Super 8 Group 2 with four points from two matches and an excellent net run rate. For Pakistan, the narrow defeat leaves their semifinal hopes hanging in the balance. With one winless match (a no-result against New Zealand) and this loss, Pakistan now sit with just one point from two games.

Pakistan’s qualification now depends heavily on other results in the group and their own performance in remaining fixtures. Pakistan must win their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka on February 28 to keep their campaign alive.

A victory there, combined with favorable outcomes in other matches – particularly if New Zealand or others drop points – could still see them edge into the top two. However, any slip-up would likely end their tournament journey prematurely.

