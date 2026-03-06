Harry Brook reveals the reason behind England’s 7-run loss in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Home

Harry Brook reveals the reason behind Englands 7-run loss in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Harry Brook opens up on England's defeat to India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Harry Brook reacts after England's defeat to India

Team India defeated England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Their great performance helped them to reach the final of the tournament. On March 8, the co-hosts will face New Zealand.

Team India defeats England by seven runs

The Indian team performed brilliantly throughout the match. They dominated England in both the departments of bowling and batting. However, star England batter, Jacob Bethell created trouble for the Men in Blue for a while. But, Team India managed to dismiss him and win the game by 7 runs.

Harry Brook drops Sanju Samson’s catch

After losing the knockout game against India, England captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Harry Brook reacted and reflected on his blunder of dropping Sanju Samson’s catch. As a result, Samson played a blistering innings of 89 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. Not only this, he was also named as the Player of the Match.

Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell shine with brilliant knocks

Sanju Samson’s heroics helped Team India to post 254 runs on the board. However, later, the opponents gave a tough competition as their star player, Jacob Bethell, showcased a great batting performance and almost gave a mini-heart attack to the Wankhede Stadium. Bethell scored 105 runs off 48 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. But his crucial knock won’t help his team as they lose the game by 7 runs.

Harry Brook takes blame for England’s 7-run defeat

While reflecting on their defeat, captain Harry Brook took all the blame on himself as he said, “We thought the ball would stop and spin more in the first innings, but the ball came onto the bat well and India batted well.”

“I admit I made a big mistake by dropping Samson. We weren’t very good at fielding. We made mistakes, and we can’t do that against India,” he added.

Brook praises Jacob Bethell for his crucial knock

Despite losing the match, Harry Brook applauded the star batter of the team, Jacob Bethell, for his incredible batting performance against India in the second semi-final of the tournament, “Bethell was absolutely incredible. He’s going to make a fortune. He scored from ball one and showed the world what he’s capable of. We had a good tournament and should be very proud of how we played. We held our nerve throughout the match, but unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way.”

