Harry Brook REVEALS Why he Opted Out of IPL 2024

Brook, who was part of the touring English team over the past couple of months, lost his grandmother last month.

Delhi: Star English batter opted out of Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday. Brook, who was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise has now revealed the reason behind his absence from the cash-rich league. Brook, who was part of the touring English team over the past couple of months, lost his grandmother last month. Also, revealing that he is happy that his grandmother saw him play, he admitted that he was very close to her during his childhood and hence it is a big loss for him.

“I lost my grandmother last month. She was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England”.

