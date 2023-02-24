Home

NZ vs Eng: Harry Brook now has the most Test runs after nine innings. He has 807 runs already at an average of 100.88. He went past India's Vinod Kambli, who had 798 runs.

Wellington: Harry Brook is already being labeled as the future of Test cricket. In a span of nine outings, Brook has already made a name for himself. He already has four centuries and three fifties in Tests. While all comparisons are being made about Brook, the young English star hit another century and put his team on top on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. Brook was not afraid of going aerial as and when he got the opportunity.

He now has the most Test runs after nine innings. He has 807 runs already at an average of 100.88. He went past India’s Vinod Kambli, who had 798 runs.

One of the most sublime test match hundreds in recent memory. Filled with exquisite stroke after exquisite stroke…Harry Brook gets to 3 figures for the 4th time in Test Cricket. And though it’s only his 6th Test, but you can already tell he’s destined for greatness… #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/oUqudc7WlU — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 24, 2023

Harry Brook’s incredible form continues as he brings up his fourth Test century 👏 Watch #NZvENG live on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/J4Z2B0qb7P — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2023

On a green pitch, England was asked to bat. The tourists were soon reduced to 21 for three. And then came Brook who smashed his century off 107 balls. Brook, along with Joe Root put on a 295-run stand before rain stopped play due to rain in the last session.

