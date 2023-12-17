Home

Harry Brook Slams 24 Runs In Last Over To Win 3rd T20I Against West Indies | Watch Video

Brook slammed three sixes, a four and a two in the final over which was bowled by Andre Russell to finish on 31* from just seven balls.

New Delhi: England batter Harry Brook slammed 24 runs on the last over of the third T20I against West Indies at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on Saturday. Brook has ensured England remain alive in their five-match T20I series against the West Indies, pulling the series back to 2-1.

Hosts Windes scored a mammoth total of 222 runs in 20 overs but Philip Salt’s 109* in 56 balls and putting on 115 for the first wicket in just 11.2 overs, combining with Jos Buttler who made 51 (34) at the other end.

After Jos Buttler and Will Jacks wicket, Liam Livingstone also slammed 30 off 18 balls, and after that Brook finished the match by slamming 24 runs in the last over. The video of Brook’s knock has gone viral on social media and here is the clip:

Harry Brook chased down 21 in the last over to take England to a memorable victory…!!!pic.twitter.com/ZV7w5fHjlI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2023

