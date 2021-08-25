New Delhi: The much-talked-about transfer saga of the summer is finally over as Harry Kane has confirmed that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur this season. Kane was heavily linked to Premier League champions Manchester City as he expressed his desire to leave the club after last season.Also Read - MCI vs NOR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Norwich City on August 21, Saturday

On Tuesday, Kane put an end to all transfer rumours with a social media post where he expressed his gratitude towards Spurs fans and claims he will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks."

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS” Kane posted on Twitter.

Tottenham failed to live up to the expectation last season and finished seventh on the points table. However, Kane produced some stellar performances and won the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season trophy.

City, who have already signed Jack Grealish for a record British transfer record, were ready to break the bank to sign the England captain. According to reports, the Premier League champions also put a couple of offers on the table in front of Tottenham which were more than 100 million euros but the North London club rejected them. During the transfer saga, Manchester City manager Guardiola also said he is “very interested” in signing Kane, but that Tottenham must be willing to negotiate for a deal to be made.

The 28-year-old also joined the Spurs training session a bit late but the new manager Nuno Espírito Santo backed him in the past few weeks. Kane also came off the bench in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Wolves last Sunday.