Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane has been ruled out till April due to a hamstring injury, the club confirmed. The England international, who has scored 11 goals so far in this season, will require surgery on his left hamstring after he limped off the field during Spurs’ 0-1 loss against Southampton.

The absence will rule Kane out of the remainder of the Premier League although he is expected to be fit for the Euro 2020 which starts in June.

“Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury. The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

Kane’s absence will come as a major setback for the Spurs who are seventh in the Premier League standings with eight wins from 21 points and are set to face Chelsea, Manchester United and leaders Liverpool next. The blow is even bigger for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who has admitted that Kane’s injury depresses him since the manager is not too optimistic about the club’s chances of signing a striker during the January transfer window.

“Harry is important and irreplaceable, no player can replace Harry Kane. I know you [the reporters] want to speak about Harry, I don’t want to speak because if I speak too much I get a bit depressed and then you are going to say I am miserable and depressed and in a bad mood so it’s better to speak about things that make me laugh,” he told a news conference ahead of the Premier League clash against runaway leaders Liverpool.

“The reality is that I came here two months ago, I knew the situation. I didn’t know I would lose Harry and Moussa Sissoko for so long. But the situation was to get the best out of the players that we have. That doesn’t change.”