New Delhi: England beat Denmark by 2-1 at their home ground Wembley Stadium, London in the Euro 2020 semifinal on Wednesday to book a place in the tournament's final. Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard gave his team the lead in the 30th minute of the game with a brilliant free-kick from a distance. However, England kept the pressure on the Danish team as Simon Kjaer scored his own goal after nine minutes.

Three Lions skipper Harry Kane scored from the penalty with the rebound after the 90 minutes were done and dusted. Kane said that they kept their calm despite conceding the lead and it was nice for them to make a comeback from behind.

England dominated the possession with 59% and also attempted 20 shots, out of which 10 were on target. On the other hand, Denmark took a total of six shots and only three on target.

Support tonight was unreal!!! Thank you England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/DklCttkEIN — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 7, 2021

Harry Kane said in the post-match press conference, “This goes to show how we have learned from the 2018 World Cup. It’s about showing it on the pitch and we did it today. It was the first time we were behind, credit to them, they had a great free-kick but we stayed calm, there was no panic, we kept the ball, we kept going into spaces, and we created more chances after that”.

“In the second half, we controlled it well, we had a few half chances. These matches are about having the belief and digging in and we definitely have that as a squad”.

Furthermore, there was a question mark on the penalty which was given to England in the 104th minute. Kane added that he thought it was a penalty at the time.

England has come up with a collective effort and they will look to continue their good show. The hosts were the better side on the day and deserves to go through the final.

The final of Euro 2020 will now be played between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium, London on 12th July, 12:30 am IST.