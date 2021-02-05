While congratulating England skipper Joe Root for his ninth Test century during day one of the first Test at Chennai on Friday. The business tycoon used an image of Jos Buttler with him while referring to Root. Goenka also went on to reveal that Buttler often asks why no IPL teams pick him and what he should be doing. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: Root Slams Century in 100th Test as ENG on Top in Chennai
His tweet with the wrong picture read: "100 in his 100th test match, third in a row- what a masterful innings! #JoeRoot Yet, when he met me he was asking me why no teams are choosing him for IPL and what does he need to do more!
The Indian business tycoon was quick to realise his mistake and he deleted the tweet.
Here is the screenshot of the much-talked-about tweet:
Harsh Goenka Trolled (Image: Twitter screenshot)
Root brought up his third consecutive Test ton and is looking in ominous touch. He has led from the front and given immense confidence to the dressing-room which is inexperienced. Root dug in and took his time. It was a chanceless ton as he became the ninth player to hit a century in their 100th Test.