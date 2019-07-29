India’s tour of West Indies: Ace commentator Harsha Bhogle is one of the most respected voices in cricket and his opinions are taken seriously. With India still having problems at the No 4 spot, Harsha feels it is the ideal time to give a player a good, long run and according to him it should be Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who is a part of the Indian setup for Windies has made it clear that being in and out of the team does not help. “Shreyas Iyer makes a very valid point about how self-belief gets affected if you are constantly in and out of a team. This is an opportunity to give a batsman at no 4 a long run,” read Harsha’s post.

“If you are really a good talent, then you need a certain amount of chances to prove yourself and get acclimatised to the conditions,” Iyer said on Sunday.

“If you keep coming in and going out (of the team), it doesn’t really set a good pattern for one’s self and you start disbelieving yourself. If you are a great talent, then you need some time,” feels the talented Mumbaikar, who has played 6 ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

“Yes, you tend to lose patience, but selection is not in your hands. All you can do is perform, perform and perform and that’s what I enjoy doing,” Iyer said when asked about times when someone is repeatedly ignored.

“You have to keep performing and keep showing people that you are capable of playing at the higher league. Once you get that sniff, you never look back,” Iyer concluded.