India’s tour of West Indies: One of the most knowledgable voices in cricket, ace commentator Harsha Bhogle seems to have read the MS Dhoni situation best. According to Harsha, Dhoni would have never taken a two-month break had he been at his peak. He hopes that by September BCCI should give more clarity on the Dhoni issue when South Africa comes to India. “At his peak, Dhoni would never have taken 2 months off to train with the Territorial Army. But as with all of us, priorities change. We should have a clear direction by September when SA is here. But hopefully the selectors have been talking to him and we don’t need to speculate,” read Harsha’s post.

At his peak, Dhoni would never have taken 2 months off to train with the Territorial Army. But as with all of us, priorities change. We should have a clear direction by September when SA is here. But hopefully the selectors have been talking to him and we don’t need to speculate. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 21, 2019

In his next tweet on Dhoni, Harsha feels no one should force Dhoni to do anything and he should do what he feels like. “As with all great players, Dhoni must be left free to play as long as he wants to. But like with all players, it is the selectors who must take a call on his future as an India player. But this call must emerge from discussion with Dhoni. The greats command that respect,” read his post.

As with all great players, Dhoni must be left free to play as long as he wants to. But like with all players, it is the selectors who must take a call on his future as an India player. But this call must emerge from discussion with Dhoni. The greats command that respect. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s request to train with the Parachute regiment for two months has been approved by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat approved, top Army sources confirmed on Sunday. The wicket-keeper batsman had requested the Indian Army to allow him to train with a territorial army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months.

“The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion,” top Army sources was quoted by ANI.