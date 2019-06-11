ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: With India opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for three weeks, it comes as a massive setback for the team. Dhawan (117 off 109 balls) was in supreme form as he slammed a century against Australia with that same broken thumb and hence the injury comes at a wrong stage from an Indian point of view. So, what happens now?

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle has opined on the subject and he feels Vijay Shanker or Dinesh Karthik can play at No 4. “If indeed Dhawan is out for 3 weeks, India have a tough decision ahead of them. Do they seek a replacement, in which case he is out of the tournament (unless back as a replacement for another player) or do they back Shanker and Karthik to bat at 4 till he is fit again,” his post read.

Here is how he found the backing of fans:

Not possible as dhawan is not out of the tournament — S Randhawa🏏 (@Randhawa36_) June 11, 2019

No …3 weeks means he can play against Bangladesh and then he can play in knockout game — SaurabhSatyam (@SauSatya10) June 11, 2019

Get KL Rahul to open with Rohit Sharma and get DK in at 4 with the others in the XI keeping their current batting positions. — Daniella Fernandez (@daniellefdez) June 11, 2019

The latest on Dhawan from BCCI is that he will be under observation for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen want Rishabh Pant as Shikhar’s replacement, whereas Gambhir wants Rayudu. BCCI has not approached the ICC for a replacement as yet. India takes on New Zealand in their next encounter on June 13.