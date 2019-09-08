Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle raised a very interesting issue with his latest post. He has questioned the relevance of Duleep Trophy after India Red beat India Green in the finals. He feels it is an assortment of players with no affiliation or loyalty. He also goes on the remark that Duleep Trophy seems to have lost its relevance. “An assortment of players, with no affiliation or loyalty, playing for India Red beat an assortment of players, with no affiliation or loyalty, playing for India Green to win the Duleep Trophy, a tournament that was once relevant. Now, it serves no purpose,” read his first post.

Soon after the post, he responded to a Twitter user who asked him how was it relevant once, if it does not serve any purpose now. “How was it relevant once if it does not serve any purpose now..I think that you get to know as player that u r on threshold and continued good performance can catapult u to your ultimate objective..” read the Twitter user’s comment.

Harsha instantly responded to the fan’s query. “It was relevant when the Ranji Trophy was played within a zone and some teams only got 3-4 games a season. And there was no India ‘A’. You must play for a team that produces a sense of belonging, otherwise you begin to play for yourself,” read his reply.

Harsha was a part of the illustrious World Cup commentary panel. He was one of the three Indians picked for the assignment along with Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar.