Mumbai: Harshal Patel, who has been one of the finds for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made some startling revelations about three-four people from different franchises who had promised to bid for him in the auctions early in his career but eventually didn't, leaving the medium-fast bowler betrayed and cheated.

The Purple Cap winner from the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harshal was brilliant for RCB in the last season and so far has had a decent tournament in IPL 2022.

"The ironic thing was that there were three-four people from different franchises who said we'd gonna bid for you but no one did. At that time, it felt like a betrayal. I felt like they had lied to me, I felt cheated," said Harshal in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on the Breakfast with Champions.

The 31-year-old further added that it put him in a dark place and it took time to get out of it and accept the matter.

“I was in a spiral of these dark thoughts. Stuff like ‘Who are you? You have given so much to this game. You have worked so hard.’ You keep telling yourself that you have done all this and you’re not getting anything out of it.”

Last year, the right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the season with 32 wickets under his belt from 15 matches. In the ongoing edition of the IPL, he has taken nine wickets so far from eight matches he has played.

