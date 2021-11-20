Ranchi: It was the moment Harshal Patel had been waiting for all his life. Making his national debut during the second T20I versus New Zealand on Friday, Harshal was the star of the show. His two wickets for 25 runs helped him bag the man of the match award. After the game, Harshal thanked ex-South African legend AB de Villiers for his career-changing advice.Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Star in Dhoni's Backyard As India Beat New Zealand by 7 Wickets, Clinch T20I Series

The 30-year-old revealed how de Villiers asked him not to lose heart when a batter hits his good deliveries and instead "force the batsman to hit your good deliveries only".

"How do I reduce my big overs? I have bowled 12-15 even 20-run overs in the IPL so how should I reduce those?' So he told me, 'When a batsman hits your good delivery, you shouldn't change that. You should constantly force the batsman to hit your good deliveries only. If you get hit once on a good delivery then if you change it, the batsman is already expecting that.' That is something that stayed with me throughout the second leg of IPL and will stay with me throughout my career," Harshal said while speaking with the press.

With over 20,000 runs across the three formats and the IPL, de Villiers is certainly one of the best ever in white-ball cricket. On Friday, the South African batter confirmed his retirement from RCB after an association for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. It would be interesting to see if changes are made to the eleven for the final T20I with the series in the pocket.