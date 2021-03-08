Ace India wrestler Bajrang Punia beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the 65kg category to clinch the gold medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event, a result. With the hard-fought victory, Bajrang also reclaimed the top in wrestling world rankings. Also Read - Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold, Reclaims Number One Rank; Bajrang Punia Books Final Berth

Bajrang turned the tables in the last 30-seconds of the summit clash after trailing 0-2. He pulled-off a two-pointer to defend his title. The scores were levelled at the final whistle as Bajrang was declared the winner for scoring the last point. Also Read - Bajrang Punia Believes Coronavirus-forced Break Has Made it Challenging For Wrestlers Who Are Yet to Qualify For Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang’s leg defence seemed to be a particularly improved aspect of his game in the one-year break, forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Wrestling: Bajrang Punia Assured of Seeding at Tokyo Olympics, Claims No.2 Spot in Latest World Rankings

Bajrang, who was already qualified for the Olympics, feels he still needs to work on his leg defence.

“I found that my leg defence has improved compared to where it was before the break. I have got better but it still needs more work. I also need to be better on my attacking moves,” Bajrang told PTI.

The 27-year-old also talked about his opponent and said that the 65kg category is extremely competitive and the Mongolian was at the same level as him.

“Look, the 65kg category is extremely competitive. The Mongolian has qualified for the Tokyo Games. He is not a weak opponent. All the wrestlers in this category have the same aim of doing well in Tokyo, so all are tough and we are all almost at same level,” he said.

“It is such a sport, that you go up and down. I am just glad that I am back to the mat and competing,” he said.

Bajrang will now be back in the national camp but wants to train outside before the Asian championship, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 11.

“I am looking for a training stint abroad. Let’s see if it happens because restrictions are back in Europe because of rising virus cases. Travelling is not easy these days. You have to fill a lot of forms, download apps, fill too much information.”

Vishal Kaliramana too impressed in the non-Olympic 70kg category by winning a bronze with a 5-1 win over Syrbaz Talgat from Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Narsingh Pancham Yadav, who recently made a return to competitive wrestling after a four-year doping ban, lost his bronze medal play-off 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Kaisanov.

The loss notwithstanding, he was impressive with his power and temperament.

India returned with seven medals from the first Ranking Series event in a year with Vinesh Phogat and Sarita Mor winning gold and a silver respectively in the women’s event.

Greco Roman wrestlers — Neeraj (63kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Naveen (130kg) — bagged three bronze medals.

(With PTI Inputs)