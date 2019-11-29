Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Haryana vs Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Semifinal Match, HAR vs KAR at Surat: In the 1st semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, Group A tabl-toppers Haryana will take on the second-placed team Karnataka at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Friday. Expected to be a cracker of a contest, both sides boast of enough firepower and talent to lit up the stage during India’s premier T20 domestic competition. Haryana are coming into the knockouts on basis of some convincing performances during the Super League stage. They ended up being the table toppers with 12 points in their respective group. However, they lost a close game by two runs against Maharashtra in their previous outing. With the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Amit Mishra, Haryana boasts of a strong bowling line up and they will play an important role in the semi-final.

On the hand for – Karnataka’s seven-game winning streak came to an end against Mumbai. But, it couldn’t stop them from qualifying into the next stage of the tournament. In form of KL Rahul, Devdutt Paddikal, Manish Pandey and Karun Nair, Karnataka boast off a pretty solid batting combination which will play an important role in terms of piling runs in the semis. Also, their bowling looks settled with the likes of Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal and Ronit More.

TOSS – The toss between Haryana vs Karnataka will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Shivam Chauhan, Manish Pandey, Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (C/wk), Harshal Patel, S Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Ashish Hooda, Ronit More, V Koushik

HAR vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Jitesh Saroha(WK), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda

Karnataka: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham/V Koushik, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, Ronit More

Haryana vs Karnataka SQUADS

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jitesh Saroha (wk), Amit Mishra (C), Jayant Yadav, Ashish Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Yashu Sharma, Vipin Kumar.

Karnataka: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, V Koushik, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Luvnith Sisodia.

