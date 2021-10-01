Dubai: Chris Gayle, who has scored more than 500 IPL runs, shocked fans when he made the announcement of pulling out of the UAE leg on Thursday due to ‘bubble fatigue’. While the veteran batsman would be missed, fans feel they have seen the last of the West Indies cricketer in the cash-rich T20 league. Gayle opted out also because he wanted to be in a fresh state of mind ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Special Message For CSK Fans After Sealing Playoffs Berth in Sharjah | WATCH VIDEO

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up.” Also Read - IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen Hail MS Dhoni After CSK Beat SRH to Make Playoffs

Here is how fans reacted to Gayle’s call: Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Winning Six vs SRH to Seal Playoffs Berth Remind Fans of 2011 World Cup, Check Posts

Probably Warner has played his last game for SRH and Chris Gayle has played his last IPL game. — SRK. Abed (@SRKaashyap) October 1, 2021

Probably we have seen the last of Universe Boss in the IPL😓💖 .Thank you @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/98byjSBvU8 — Gandhi Kannan (@gandhi_offcl) October 1, 2021

So that was the last match of Chris gayle in Ipl.

Happy retirement from ipl legend — Cricketo🏏 (@RajeshKharvi17) October 1, 2021

Chris Gayle probably played his last IPL match. 💔@henrygayle — Bʜᴀɢᴄʜᴀɴᴅ (@Bhagchand_Ak) October 1, 2021

We probably saw the last of a legend in IPL on the day another legend took us back to old times.

Thank you Chris Gayle aka #UniverseBoss for some amazing memories for IPL fans (hope to still see you next year)

And thank you MSD aka #Thala for that six. Took us back in time 💛 — Tarun (@kaintguy) September 30, 2021

Gayle is 42, and fans doubt he would be picked up by any franchise in the next auction despite his astounding record in the tournament. The swashbuckling top-order batter has played for various franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.