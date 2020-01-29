India’s most successful doubles player Jwala Gutta has on Wednesday taken to Twitter and made a cryptic remark on a day when Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gutta has not mentioned Nehwal’s name in her tweet which is going viral.

It appears she has taken a jibe at the schuttler, who made this move just ahead of the Delhi Elections 2020. Her tweet was in Hindi and it read, “Pehli baar Suna hai…bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya.” It literally means – first time heard of it, started playing for no reason and now joining party for no reason.

Pehli baar Suna hai…bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya… 🤔 🧐 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 29, 2020

Her tweet evoked mixed reacted on social space. Here is how fans reacted.

Hope she doesn’t start playing in Khakhi shorts. — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) January 29, 2020

Aww … You are too old to be jealous now. Take it easy. She is clearly the winner on the court and off court. — Rohan (@rohan_ca2012) January 29, 2020

I used to admire you and your game. Now, this tweet is probably the last nail on coffin. Not in a good taste, Jwala. Just because Saina didn’t choose your narrative you don’t need to start something like this. She has played for the country, won and she is our pride ! Period ! — Ram Krishna (@rk21691) January 29, 2020

“They said that she should continue her preparation for the Olympics as it is a separate field, and God willing, she will qualify. But, whenever the party needs her for campaigning or something, she can keep providing the support,” her father Harvir Singh told PTI.

“There is no hard line that she can’t do this or that. They have admitted her in the party and asked her to just give her best.”