India’s most successful doubles player Jwala Gutta has on Wednesday taken to Twitter and made a cryptic remark on a day when Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gutta has not mentioned Nehwal’s name in her tweet which is going viral.
It appears she has taken a jibe at the schuttler, who made this move just ahead of the Delhi Elections 2020. Her tweet was in Hindi and it read, “Pehli baar Suna hai…bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya.” It literally means – first time heard of it, started playing for no reason and now joining party for no reason.
Her tweet evoked mixed reacted on social space. Here is how fans reacted.
“They said that she should continue her preparation for the Olympics as it is a separate field, and God willing, she will qualify. But, whenever the party needs her for campaigning or something, she can keep providing the support,” her father Harvir Singh told PTI.
“There is no hard line that she can’t do this or that. They have admitted her in the party and asked her to just give her best.”