European giants FC Barcelona have confirmed that captain Lionel Messi will not play the last match of their LaLiga campaign against Eibar. The club released a statement and said Messi will also not take part in the training on Friday after getting permission from the head coach Ronald Koeman.

"LATEST NEWS | Leo Messi is not training today with the coach's permission and will not play against Eibar." FC Barcelona posted on their official Twitter account on Friday.

Messi has been touted to leave the club following this season, after spending almost 20 years and winning every trophy in Blaugrana colors. Messi’s unavailability against Eibar might state that he has already played his last match for Barcelona if he decides not to extend his contract.

In his last match against Celta Vigo, Messi scored a header, however, Barcelona lost the match 2-1 at the Camp Nou. It will be very unfair for the Argentine’s legacy in Barcelona if his last match was supposed to be against Celta.

The 33-year-old is heavily linked to a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he will get a chance to reunite with his good friend Neymar Jr. However, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is confident that the Argentine will pen down the contract extension soon and end his career at Barcelona.

Laporta has already indicated that the club will make some changes in the coming week after an underwhelming season where they managed to win just Copa del Rey and got eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16.

“I said that at the end of the season I’d look at the team depending on their performances and their results,” Laporta said. “The Copa del Rey was won, and we’re very proud of that triumph, but we were eliminated very early from the Champions League and La Liga has been incomprehensibly lost, from my point of view. Starting from next week, you’ll see a series of decisions that have to be made, we’ll communicate them,” he said.