Indian cricket fans went into panic mode late Monday night when the hashtag #DhoniRetires began trending on Twitter despite no news about MS Dhoni officially informing about hanging up his boots once and for all.

Fans began discussing about Dhoni’s achievements and records as a batsman and wicketkeeper with some even asking him to carry on playing for the country. While the discussion gained momentum, there was another faction of fans who even started tweeting with #NeverRetireDhoni and #ThankYouDhoni worried that the trend may come true.

#DhoniRetires he should play for another 20 years, let him bat like test matches in T20 and ODI, his experience is required. He once said I want young blood in my team during ganguly time and he did exactly that by dropping senior players. Now his turn but not ready to leave why? — Raj (@iam_raj_rrp) October 29, 2019

#DhoniRetires I didn’t know he is retiring today. Love this man ❤ pic.twitter.com/8pMDk83dkC — ❄️ (@_firefliesx) October 29, 2019

Rumours about the 38-year-old Dhoni’s retirement have been doing the rounds ever since he took a break from cricket after India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup in England. The Ranchi resident, who last played international cricket in the semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford, took a sabbatical and joined the Indian Army in Kashmir.

Relax guys. Don’t worry about #DhoniRetires , you will never be able to predict that , one day when you are unaware he will stump you out. — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 29, 2019

Dhoni has made just a few public appearances. He recently met with Virat Kohli‘s team after India’s victory over South Africa in the Ranchi Test.

I actually cried when Sachin announced retirement. If you are a true Dhoni fan upload your crying video. #DhoniRetires #ThankYouDhoni — Dr. Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 28, 2019

To all the people who spreading this fake news #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/lDF1Yc7nGX — Jayesh😎 (@jayeshvk16) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, chief selector MSK Prasad said after India’s team selection for the home Bangladesh series that they are looking to move ahead.

“We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only,” Prasad said after announcing the squads for the series against Bangladesh.

“We’re looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters.”

But BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had on Wednesday made it clear that whatever stand Dhoni has, it will be respected.

“I don’t know what’s in his mind. India is very proud to have M.S. Dhoni. Till I am around everybody will be respected. Dhoni’s achievements make India proud,” Ganguly said about his former team-mate.