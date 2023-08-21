Home

Has Sanju Samson Missed His Chance of Making India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad With Poor Show vs Ireland?

Asia Cup 2023: One feels Samson has squandered another opportunity to make a case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement.

Sanju Samson for Asia Cup? @BCCITwitter

Dublin: Sanju Samson walked into bat in the fifth over after Tilak Varma perished in the second T20I versus Ireland on Sunday. Samson joined Ruturaj Gaikwad and it seemed perfect for him to get among the runs and make a good case for himself. Samson picked up singles early on in his innings to get started. Once he settled in, he picked up the boundaries as well. The elegant right-hander looked all set to get a big one when he perished for 38 off 21 balls. One feels Samson has squandered another opportunity to make a case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement.

