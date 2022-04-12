Hasan Ali Clear About His Plan During Lancashire Stint: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali intends to be in England fast bowler James Anderson‘s pocket during his county stint with Lancashire, adding that he is excited to be a part of their dressing room, even more so when it has the likes of Anderson in the ranks.Also Read - We've Come Up With A Few Plans: Jasprit Bumrah Leads Mumbai Indians' Turn Around Ploy in IPL 2022

"I'm very excited and looking forward to sharing the dressing room with their players; obviously we have Jimmy bhai, Jimmy Anderson, so I'm very happy and very excited," Hasan told ESPNcricinfo.

The 27-year-old revealed that he has never spoken to Anderson and he has a lot of questions for him.

“Honestly, I never spoke with him before. But now I’m going to have a lot of questions to ask him. I’m going to disturb him,” he said.

Anderson is possibly one of the greatest swing bowlers to have played the game and Ali wants to be in his pocket to learn the tricks of the trade and use his experience to become a better fast bowler.

“We know he’s a great bowler. He swings the ball both ways. I’m going to learn how he swings the ball both ways, especially the cross-seam ball. I’m going to learn it,” said the 27-year-old.

Anderson is the highest Test wicket-taker among pace bowlers in the world with 640 scalps from 169 Tests. The 39-year-old was dropped from the three-Test away series against the West Indies, which the Joe Root-led side lost 0-1 recently.

Anderson has vowed to wrest back his place in the Test side with a good showing in county cricket playing for Lancashire, where he will share the ball with Hasan Ali.

