Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Umpiring has faced the heat already in the tournament for poor decisions, once again it is grabbing headlines. During ongoing Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match, Liton Das dismissal and he catch have stirred controversy. The incident took place in the fifth over which was bowled by Mujeeb ur Rahman. Mujeeb floated it up, it was the carrom ball and Das couldn’t resist the drive. Das couldn’t keep it down either and Shahidi at cover took a good low catch. The umpires weren’t sure and wanted to confirm it upstairs. With the soft signal being out, the replays had to get something conclusive for the original call to be reversed. That wasn’t the case and Das had to go.

Here is how the umpiring is getting trolled:

Early loss❌ Personally don’t think he should be out, ball clearly touched the ground whilst out of his hands#BANvAFG #ICCWorldCup2019 — Travis’Tips (@Travis_TDE) June 24, 2019

They have to do something about this ridiculous “soft signal” rule. The third umpire said it was inconclusive, so if he couldn’t tell it was out, how can the on field umpires possibly see? He caught it, but was assisted by the grass. #BANvAFG — Genevieve Elliott (@Geness63) June 24, 2019

Once again Bangladesh🇧🇩 fans going to blame icc @CWC2019_ICC and umpires #BANvAFG. — jeevanand (@jeevaganguly) June 24, 2019

Liton das was not out. Liton was not out. Again Bloody Umpire has given it #BANvAFG — Rafin Riad (@RafinRiad1) June 24, 2019

Fingers are clearly under the ball and for now it looks like some familiar trend is going to start again. “#LitonDasNotOut“#BANvAFG #CWC19 — Prasanth Vangap (@Prash_Royce) June 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib on Monday won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their World Cup tie at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams have made two changes to their playing XI. While Afghanistan has included Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shenwari in place of Aftab Alam and Hazratullah Zazai, Bangladesh has brought in Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain for Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman.