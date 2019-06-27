India vs West Indies: Hasin Jahan is back and this time she has accused husband Mohammad Shami of following too many women on his TikTok account. This is not the first time that Hasin Jahan has accused Shami. In the past, she blamed Shami of misbehaving with her and also accused Shami of asking for dowry. The Indian pacer has recently opened a TikTok account and is currently following 97 accounts. Hasin Jahan has claimed that 90 out of the 97 accounts are of girls and females and is what is disturbing her.

“Lafanga shami Ahmad ne tiktok account khola hai usme 97 logon ko follow kia hai Lafange NE jisme 90 ladkien hai, khulla besharm Lafanga hai,ek bachi ki bap ho kar sharam nhi ise chiii chiii (which roughly translates to: Shami Ahmed follows 97 people on tiktok out of which 90 are females. He has one daughter but still he is shameless),” she wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, Shami became the second Indian bowler to pick up a hattrick in the World Cup. Playing his first World Cup 2019 match, Shami picked up a hattrick to help India beat Afghanistan. India still remains unbeaten in the tournament and start overwhelming favourites when they take on Windies side.

India have gone with the same team which played against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, West Indies have made two changes in their line-up. They have brought in Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen in place of Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah