Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali got married to Indian girl Shamia Arzoo amid all the hype and attention. Social media was abuzz as pictures of the Dubai wedding was doing the rounds and Ali was active on social media as well. On the eve of the marriage, Ali had a lot of fun in the company of his friends as he took to Twitter express himself. The post where he is wearing snickers along with joggers did not go down well with fans who bashed him and called him ‘cheap’ for his comment. His picture was captioned as, “Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward.”

Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward 😝 pic.twitter.com/0TDKuYRkZm — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 19, 2019

Here is how he faced the heat for his action:

Last Night with Joggers too..😂 Bhai Yaat Peshawari Chappal pehn laitay is se to wo better lgtay.. Jogger pehnay hue Aap ne. Lgta hai shaadi k liye nheen Match khailnay ja rhay ho Aap..😅😅😅 — Qamar Shahzad (@Khan_Ka_Sipaahi) August 20, 2019

Best of luck. Ye kurta pajamay k nechay kon jogger pehanta — asim hafeez (@asim900) August 20, 2019

Aj v joggers, bhai mehrbani kr — Babar Shehzad SaaHiR 🇵🇰 (@b_saahir696) August 20, 2019

Bhi shoes to change kr bowling k lye thori na ja rha ha 😂😂 — Anonymous (@An_Anonymous22) August 19, 2019

Bohat hi cheap aadmi aa tu — Khawar Waqas (@waqas_khawar) August 20, 2019

“Our families wanted to keep this a low key affair but since the matter has come out in the media I have decided to make an official announcement to ensure there are no speculations surrounding my marriage,” Hasan told a news conference in his hometown, Gujranwala (Pakistan).

“I will be wearing a black and red sherwani suit while she will be dressed in Indian style,” Hasan Ali added.