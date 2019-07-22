India’s ace athlete Hima Das has taken Europe by storm, bagging five golds in 18 days across the continent. Her feat has caught the attention of the world and fans are lavishing Hima with praise. After the Prime Minister, it is the Indian captain who has lauded her efforts. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to hail the 19-year-old from Assam for her golden run in July. Kohli felt her achievement was phenomenal apart from wishing her continued success. Kohli’s wonderful post for Hima read, “Phenomenal achievement by our golden girl @ Himadas8. You are certainly making us proud. Hats off to your spirit. Wish you continued success.”

Phenomenal achievement by our golden girl @Himadas8. You are certainly making us proud. Hats off to your spirit. Wish you continued success. 🇮🇳 #HimaDas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2019