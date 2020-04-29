AB De Villiers, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018, has confessed that Cricket South Africa has urged him to come out of retirement and lead the national side. Also Read - Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers to Auction Cricket Gears to Raise Funds For Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

The 36-year-old made this revelation during Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected' where he also said that he will only make a comeback if he feels he is good enough and is on the top of his game.

"The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and has been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again," he said.

“The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me. If I feel I deserve my spot in the side, it becomes much easier for me to feel that I should be part of the playing XI,” he added.

With the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, De Villiers is still not sure when the next round of cricket will be played.

“However, with the virus going around, I don’t know what’s going to happen with the schedule,” he concluded.

He was slated to play the Indian Premier League which had now been postponed indefinitely and there is enough uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is supposed to take place later in the year in Australia.