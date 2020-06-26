Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor believes there’s no harm in having a joint winner in an ODI World Cup rather than using Super Over to choose a winner. Also Read - Ross Taylor wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, Hopes to Play on Till 2023 World Cup

In the 2019 World Cup final, widely rated since as the greatest to have ever decided the tournament in its history, England managed to tie the target of 242 that was set for them by New Zealand at the iconic Lord's.

The Super Over also ended in a tie but England's tally of 22 boundaries against New Zealand's 17 throughout the tournament helped the hosts win the title for the first time in its history.

The contentious boundary count rule was criticised to the point that the International Cricket Council (ICC) eventually scrapped it. It has amended the playing conditions and if the situation played out again there would be additional Super Overs to decide the winner.

“I’m still undecided in a Super Over in a one-day game, I think one-day cricket is played over such a long time that I have no problems in a tie being a tie,” Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“In T20, to continually go on is the right way to go. A bit like football or some other games, trying to get that win in, but I don’t think the Super Over is necessarily needed in a one-day game. I think you can have a joint winner.

“During the World Cup I actually went up to the umpires to say ”good game”, I didn’t even know there was a Super Over.

“A tie is a tie, I suppose you could have this argument either way, but in a one-day game I think if you can go 100 overs and still have someone equal at the end I don’t think a tie is a bad thing,” he added.

Since the World Cup final, the Black Caps have been involved in another three Super Overs in T20Is and lost of all of them against England and India.

