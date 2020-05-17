A day after former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s comments on Kashmir, Harbhajan Singh on Sunday reacted saying he has no relation with the former from now on. Urging Afridi not to cross the line, he also said this is just not acceptable. Also Read - RCB Will be Ready Whenever IPL Happens This Year, Says Mike Hesson

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today.

Not long back, Harbhajan faced flak from citizens for supporting Afridi's Foundation, which has been doing commendable charity work during the pandemic. The Punjab-born off-spinner also revealed it was on Afridi's request that he had made the appeal.

“To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus. Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis,” he added.

“But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits,” Harbhajan concluded.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir also slammed Afridi for his comments on Kashmir.