Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket operations, has said the board will be working out its own way of showing support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Thursday, both England and West Indies cricketers kneeled before the start of their first Test match in Southampton showing support for the ongoing wave against racism across the world.

Additionally, the players of both the teams are also sporting the BLM logos on their jerseys.

When asked how South Africa will show its support, Smith said, “We are very aware of what’s going on around the world and of our role at CSA.”

“Lungi answered it very well when he said we are all in our own little pockets, and I think it’s important that in the future we all come together and figure out how we can play our role in the BLM movement; how we can be effective in doing that,” he added.

CSA is planning to host 3TCricket match where three teams will square off for the Solidarity Cup later this month which will mark the return of competitive cricket in the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

“My belief in these things is that it’s important to have buy-in and that of everyone invested in it as well, and I have no doubt that will be the case. But the discussion in each team environment and as CSA about how we handle it going forward is important,” Smith said

“We do have the 3TC approaching on Mandela Day, where we are doing a lot for charity, and that will be our first occasion with the BLM movement. But as far as our iconic men’s and women’s teams are concerned there needs to be discussion,” he added.