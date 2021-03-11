HAW vs BLP Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Hawks CC vs Black Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HAW vs BLP at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 117 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Hawks CC will take on Black Panthers at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona HAW vs BLP match will start at 3 PM IST – March 11. Hawks CC won five out of their nine matches in this season so far. They are placed at the fourth position on the group D points table with 10 points to their tally and a net run rate of -0.189. They won their last game against Falco by 18 runs. On the other hand, Black Panthers have won only one match out of their eight in this season. They are placed at the bottom-most position on the Group D points table with just 2 points to their tally.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

HAW vs BLP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Zia

Batters – Puneet Shrimali (VC), Umar Latif (C), Aamir Javid, Amandeep Singh

All-Rounders – Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sohail

Bowlers – Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmad, Amanjot Singh, Manpreet Singh

HAW vs BLP Probable Playing XIs

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (C/wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed.

Black Panthers: Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali.

HAW vs BLP Squads

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c&wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba.

Black Panthers: Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh.

