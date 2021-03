HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team Predictions

Hawks vs Falcon Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 100 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's HAW vs FAL at Montjuic Ground: We have reached the century of matches at the European Cricket Series with Hawks taking on Falcon in the fifth and final match of this week. This is the second meeting between these two teams in the ongoing tournament with Hawks beating Falco by seven wickets last month.

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 100th between Hawks and Falcon will start from 9:00 PM IST – March 5, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

HAW vs FAL My Dream11 Team

Adeel Sarwar (captain), Umar Latif (vice-captain), Muhammad Yaseen, Kamraan Zia, Aamir Javid, Ijaz Ahmed, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz

HAW vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

Hawks: Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Zohaib Khan, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Shehzad Umar, Awais Khan

HAW vs FAL Full Squads

Falco: Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmed, KhawarJaved, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Muhammad Yaseen, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Zohaib Khan, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Shehzad Umar, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad

Hawks: Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba, Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb

