HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Hawks CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HAW vs GRA at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 30 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Gracia CC will take on Hawks CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Barcelona HAW vs GRA match will start at 12 AM IST – November 30. Hawks have have been impressive in the tournament so far. They have registered three victories out of the five that they have played in the tournament until now. Gracia, on the other hand, are placed at the sixth position of the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They have won two matches from the four that they have played so far. Both the teams will aim to dominate the proceedings in this match. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAW vs GRA Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hawks CC vs Gracia CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Gracia CC and Hawks CC will take place at 11:30 PM IST – November 16.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona.

HAW vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Khurram Shahzad

Batters – Kamraan Zia, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar

All-rounders – Amir Hamza (C), Muhammad Ali Meer, Sojun Islam (VC)

Bowlers – Munna Ahammed, Numan Ali, Mahmdul Islam

HAW vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Hawks CC: Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Ali Meer, Zafar Farhan, Amir Hamza, Waheed Elahi, Shakil Ahmed, Umair Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Gracia CC: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquedar, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Sojun Islam, Mahbub Khan, Hosan Ahmed, Munna Ahammed, Mahmdul Islam.

HAW vs GRA Squads

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Amir Hamza, Durrab Hassan, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Hanzala, Muhammad Sanaullah, Saif Ur Rehman, Zafar Farhan, Zain Aslam Bibi, Hussnain Ali, Omar Ali, Sohail Muhammad, Waheed Elahi, Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Ameer Hamzah, Bilal Muhammad, Ibrar Hussan, Inzamam Gulfam, Numan Ali, Qamar Razaq, Shakil Ahmed, Umair Muhammad.

Gracia CC: Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ishan Patel, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Sukhpreet Singh, Heera Mahey, Kulwant Thakur, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Bikramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Prasanna Jathan, Abhishek Borikar, Abhishek Khullar, Baljit Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Harkamal Singh, Manpreet Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar.

