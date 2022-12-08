HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona , 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hawks vs Gracias, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday

Here is the Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HAW vs GRA Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona.

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona , 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hawks vs Gracias, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona, 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HAW vs GRA Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hawks vs Gracias, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona. HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Barcelona, 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hawks vs Gracias, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, Barcelona

5 & 7 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Hawks vs Gracias will take place at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST.

Time – December 08, 5 & 7 PM IST

Venue- Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, Barcelona

HAW vs GRA Dream11

Keeper – Kuldeep Lal, Kamran Zia

Batsmen – Simranjit Singh, Amol Rathod, Zafar Farhan

All-rounders – Muhammad Sohail (VC), Heera Mahey, Vibhor Yadav (C)

Bowlers – Muhammad Sanaullah, Triloschan Singh, Paramjit Singh

HAW vs GRA Probable Playing XI

Hawks(HAW): Kamran Zia(wk&c), Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Aamir Javid, Ali Hassan, Umair Muhammad, Sheraz Ahmad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zain Mujadi

Gracia(GRA: Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey(c), Vinod Kumar, Amol Rathod, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan(wk), Paramjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwant Singh

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.