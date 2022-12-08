Top Recommended Stories
HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona , 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hawks vs Gracias, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday
Here is the Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HAW vs GRA Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona.
HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona, 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HAW vs GRA Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hawks vs Gracias, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona. HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Barcelona, 112 & 113 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hawks vs Gracias, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, Barcelona
5 & 7 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday.
Also Read:
- FTH vs ALY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona , Match 107 & 108 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fateh vs Ali Youngstars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, 1&3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday
- HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Hawks CC vs Gracia CC, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres at 12 AM IST November 30 Tuesday
TOSS – The Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Hawks vs Gracias will take place at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST.
Time – December 08, 5 & 7 PM IST
Venue- Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, Barcelona
HAW vs GRA Dream11
Keeper – Kuldeep Lal, Kamran Zia
Batsmen – Simranjit Singh, Amol Rathod, Zafar Farhan
All-rounders – Muhammad Sohail (VC), Heera Mahey, Vibhor Yadav (C)
Bowlers – Muhammad Sanaullah, Triloschan Singh, Paramjit Singh
HAW vs GRA Probable Playing XI
Hawks(HAW): Kamran Zia(wk&c), Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Aamir Javid, Ali Hassan, Umair Muhammad, Sheraz Ahmad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zain Mujadi
Gracia(GRA: Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey(c), Vinod Kumar, Amol Rathod, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan(wk), Paramjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwant Singh
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.