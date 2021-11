HAW vs MR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Hawks CC vs Montcada Royal Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HAW vs MR at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 16 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Montcada Royal will take on Hawks CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Barcelona HAW vs MR match will start at 12 AM IST – November 9. Hawks have played three matches so far in this competition, where they have won two and lost the other one. In their last outing in ECS T10 Barcelona, they won a thriller against Fateh by 5 wickets on the final ball of the match. Montcada Royal, on the other hand, will be playing back-to-back matches on Monday. Their first game was washed out due to rain, whereas they lost to Catalunya Tigers in their second fixture by 9 wickets. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs MR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAW vs MR Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hawks CC vs Montcada Royal, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Montcada Royal and Hawks CC will take place at 11:30 PM IST – November 9. Also Read - BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain- Black Caps vs Nicosia Fighters CC, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 6 PM IST November 8 Monday

Time: 12 AM IST. Also Read - PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Pakistan vs West Indies ODI, Team News From National Stadium 10:30 AM IST November 8 Monday

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona.

HAW vs MR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Zia

Batsmen – Muhammad Sanaullah (C), Aamir Javid, Amir Hamza-I

All-rounders – Muhammad Sohail (VC), Omar Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Muhammad Umar Waqas

Bowlers – Ameer Hamzah, Raja Adell-Iqbal, Asad Afzaal

HAW vs MR Probable Playing XIs

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (C/wk), Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Bilal, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Umair Muhammad, Zafar Farhan.

Montcada Royal: Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem (C), Muhammad Umar Waqas, Farrukh Sohail, Arif Majeed, Ibrar Hussain, Kashif Shafi (wk), Adeel Raja, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Asif, Sarfraz Anwar.

HAW vs MR Squads

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Kamraan Zia (C/wk), Ameer Hamzah, Sohail Muhammad, Bilal Muhammad, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Khurram Shahzad, Saif Ur Rehman, Umair Muhammad, Hussnain Ali, Ibrar Hussan, Durrab Hassan.

Montcada Royal: Muhammad Ihsan, Sarfraz Anwar, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Hamza Saleem, Ibrar Hussain, Asad Afzaal, Kamran Muhammad, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Saqib, Jahanzaib Asghar.

