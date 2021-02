HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Predictions

Hawks vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 33 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's HAW vs PUW at Montjuic Ground: Hawks will get their campaign underway today when they take on Punjab Warriors in a Group D clash.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Hawks and Punjab Warriors will take place at 4:30 PM IST – February 16.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

HAW vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Sohail (captain), Kamraan Zia (vice-captain), Tejpal Singh, A Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Umar Latif, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Muhammad Sanaullah

HAW vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Hawks: Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Abdul Haseeb, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Inzamam Gulfam, Waheed Elahi, Umair Muhammad, Zafar Farhan

Punjab Warriors: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I

HAW vs PUW Full Squads

Hawks: Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Hanzala, Naqash Ahmad, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer, Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Abdul Haseeb, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Inzamam Gulfam, Waheed Elahi, Umair Muhammad, Zafar Farhan, Hassan Mujtaba

Punjab Warriors: Ubaid Ul Rehman, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I

