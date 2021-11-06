HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Hawks CC vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HAW vs PUW at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 11 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Punjab Warriors will take on Hawks CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Barcelona HAW vs PUW match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 6. Hawks started off their campaign on the right note as they chased the target set by Catalunya Tigers in the previous match. Hawks will want to build on that momentum with a win in the upcoming match. Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win in the competition, having lost both their matches so far. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, HAW vs PUW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAW vs PUW Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hawks CC vs Punjab Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Punjab Warriors and Hawks CC will take place at 9 PM IST – November 6.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona.

HAW vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Zia

Batsmen – Muhammad Ali Meer, Gurpreet Singh-I, Muhammad Sanaullah, Tajinder Singh-Tajveer

All-rounders – Omar Ali (C), Mohsin Ali-I (VC), Ubaid Ul-Rehman

Bowlers – Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Ameer Hamzah, Paramvir Singh

HAW vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors: Tejpal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Singh Padda, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (C), Ubaid Ul-Rehman, Kuldeep Singh (wk), Manpreet Singh Sidhu.

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (C/wk), Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Hussnain Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan.

HAW vs PUW Squads

Punjab Warriors: Gurpreet Singh, Tejpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Mohsin Ali, Gurjit Singh (C), Tajinder Padda, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Gagandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh (wk), Manpreet Singh, Paramvir Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Amandeep Singh.

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (C/wk), Ameer Hamzah, Sohail Muhammad, Bilal Muhammad, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Khurram Shahzad, Saif Ur Rehman, Umair Muhammad, Hussnain Ali, Ibrar Hussan, Durrab Hassan.

