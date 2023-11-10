Hayley Matthews Bags ICC Women’s Player Of The Month Award For October

Home

Dubai: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews bagged her second ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after starring in her side’s T20I series against defending world champions Australia.

After a strong month of play against Australia, Matthews held off determined bids from Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter and New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2023.

On her way to being named Player of the Series, the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings constantly defied the home side with power-hitting and vital wickets.

Despite losing by eight wickets in the first match in North Sydney, skipper Matthews hit an unbeaten 99 at the top of the order and also grabbed the coveted wicket of Alyssa Healy during Australia’s comeback. Matthews then delivered arguably her best performance, batting 132 not out in 64 balls (20 fours and five sixes) to secure an eye-catching victory after also taking the wickets of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Annabel Sutherland during Australia’s innings.

The 25-year-old scored 99*, 132 and 79 in a Player of the Series performance during the T20I component of the West Indies tour of Australia

“I’m very grateful to have received the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October,” Matthews was quoted as saying by ICC.

“I love pulling on the West Indies jersey. Every time I wear that maroon and gold, it definitely adds an extra layer where you can go out there and perform well, not only for yourself and for the team, but in knowing how much cricket means to the people of the Caribbean and how much it can bring people together,” she added.

“It was pretty special going out there in Australia and being able to perform the way that I did, but knowing how many people’s faces I was able to put a smile on back home in the Caribbean, that’s what means the most to me,” Windies captain said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.