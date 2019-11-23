Dream11 Team Prediction

HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match 45 Match at Bellerive Oval 1:30 PM IST:

Having registered three wins on the trot, the Strikers, who are playing some brilliant cricket, would like to continue the same form when they take on Hobart Hurricanes. Strikers are placed second in the points table and could go to the top with a win over the Strikers. Strikers team look settled and the players are performing well in all the departments of the game. Their batter Sophie Devine is currently playing in her top-notch form with bat and bowl.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval

My Dream11 Team

Keeper –Tegan McPharlin

Batsmen – Suzie Bates, Bridget Patterson, Erin Fazackerley

All-Rounders – Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine (C)

Bowlers – Belinda Vakarewa (VC), Maisy Gibson, Amanda Wellington

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackerley, Meg Phillips, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Emma Manix-Geeves, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Alex Price

SQUADS:

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackerley, Meg Phillips, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Emma Manix-Geeves, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Katelyn Fryett, Stefanie Daffara, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown

